Mukesh Khanna Isn’t Convinced With Ranbir Kapoor Playing Ram; ‘If You Are Lampat Chhichhora…’

Mumbai: Mukesh Khanna, widely remembered for his portrayal of Shaktimaan and known for his candid opinions, has voiced his reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, Ramayana. The veteran actor expressed concerns over Ranbir’s ability to embody the revered character, citing his public image and recent roles as potential barriers.



In an interview with Midday, Mukesh initially hesitated to comment, saying, “I won’t say anything about this, if I do, they’ll accuse me of commenting about everyone and everything. They’ve ruined my reputation.” However, he eventually shared his thoughts, drawing comparisons to Arun Govil’s iconic portrayal of Ram in the 1987 television adaptation of the epic.



Mukesh explained that Arun Govil’s performance has set a benchmark, adding, “Whoever plays Ram should not just act like Ram but also look like Ram. If they are a lampat chhichhora (lewd hooligan) in real life, it will show on screen. Someone playing Ram cannot afford to party and drink in real life.”



Mukesh also referred to Ranbir’s recent role in Animal, which showcased a darker, aggressive side of the actor. “Ranbir Kapoor is the beacon of the Kapoor family. He’s a fine actor, no doubt. But I will look at his face and wonder—does he look like Ram? He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality in that movie might interfere with how audiences perceive him as Ram,” he said.

The actor also cited the lukewarm reception of Adipurush, where Prabhas played Ram, as an example of the challenges of portraying such a sacred character. “Prabhas is a huge star, but the public didn’t accept him as Ram—not because he’s a bad actor but because he didn’t look the part,” Mukesh explained.



Ranbir Kapoor recently confirmed that he would be playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, which will release in two parts. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.