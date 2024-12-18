Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Sonakshi Sinha’s Warning After He Questions Her Parenting; Shatrughan Sinha Blasts At Him

Mumbai: The ongoing feud between Mukesh Khanna and the Sinha family seems to have stirred a lot of emotions, with both sides standing firm on their perspectives. Mukesh Khanna, known for his outspoken nature, sparked controversy by referencing Sonakshi Sinha’s lack of knowledge about the Ramayana during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. While Sonakshi responded sharply, warning him against targeting her family, Mukesh clarified his intentions, emphasizing that his remarks were meant as a critique of the younger generation’s dependency on technology for knowledge, rather than a personal attack.

In his Instagram post, Mukesh expressed regret and wrote, "I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Karodpati show. But let me tell you I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him."

Mukesh Khanna further explained why he made this comment citing her example,” "My only intention was to react to today’s generation, which is called Gen Z by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on YouTube. And here I had a ‘Hi-Fi’ case in front of me of her which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters,”

Later he agreed he will not make any comment against her,”And yes, I regret that I talked about it in more than one interviews of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated, Be assured.”

While Shatrughan Sinha blasted Mukesh Khanna and defended his daughter, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sinha said,” I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

He further added,” I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone."

Indeed the Sinha family showed the world they are united and no one can harm their family.

