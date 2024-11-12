Advertisement
MUKESH KHANNA SHAKTIMAAN

Mukesh Khanna Set To Return As 90s Superhero: Fans Call Him 'Senior Citizen Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna is set to reprise his iconic 90s superhero role, but fans humorously troll him as "Senior Citizen Shaktimaan."

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mukesh Khanna Set To Return As 90s Superhero: Fans Call Him 'Senior Citizen Shaktimaan' (Image: @iammukeshkhanna/Instagram)

New Delhi: Veteran Actor Mukesh Khanna, widely known for playing role in India's original superhero Shaktimaan, recently thrilled fans by announcing the return of his iconic character to Indian screens.

In an interview with ANI, Khanna, dressed in his Shaktimaan costume, expressed his enthusiasm about reprising the role, saying, “This is a costume within me... I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me. I did well in Shaktimaan because it came from within me. Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting... I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again.”

Reflecting on the role’s cultural significance, Khanna added, "I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today's generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath."

Khanna also took to Instagram, sharing a video in his Shaktimaan costume with the caption, "And Shaktimaan is back."

Watch The Video Here:

The announcement comes after much speculation, with rumors circulating about actor Ranveer Singh being cast as the new Shaktimaan for an upcoming movie.

Despite the excitement from Khanna’s fans, the announcement sparked mixed reactions. Many expressed their disappointment on social media, with some humorously trolling the actor. One user on X (formerly Twitter) referred to him as "Senior Citizen Shaktimaan," while another joked, "All these bad luck happening to you because you skipped Church pretending to be sick just to watch Shaktimaan."

Others voiced concerns about the casting of Ranveer Singh, with one user commenting, "Casting Ranveer was never the problem, this guy just doesn’t want anyone to be Shaktimaan… BUT HIM."

Shaktimaan, which originally aired on Doordarshan in 1997, became one of India’s most beloved superhero shows, running for over 450 episodes and leaving a lasting nostalgic impact on fans across the country. With Khanna’s return, fans are eager to see if the magic of the iconic character will once again captivate audiences.

