Mukti Mohan Ties Knot With Animal Actor Kunal Thakur, See Wedding Photos

NEW DELHI: Popular television star Mukti Mohan tied the knots with the love of her life Kunal Thakur. Following the footsteps of her talented sisters Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan, Mukti has been a participant of several reality tv shows like Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and is all set to start her new journey.

Mukti shared glimpses from her wedding with her fans on Instagram. She captioned the post writing, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife #KunalKoMiliMukti."

Mukti Mohan's sisters Neeti, a singer and Shakti, a dancer and actor are also spotted in the wedding album.

Soon after she dropped photos from her wedding, celebs took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Actor Vijay Varma wrote, "Congratulations guys! So beautiful."

Sunil Grover commented, "Congratulations ! Badhai ho!!"

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn't be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you! ."

Gautam Rode said, "Congratulations both of you."

Rashmi Desai commented, "Congratulations"

A day back, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap dropped two adorable stories on her Instagram feed. She shared a video from Mukti Mohan's pre-wedding ceremony, in which the bride-to-be can be seen grooving to the song, Kesariya along with her beau, Kunal Thakur. Sharing the video, Tahira wrote: "@muktimohan @whokunalthakur you guys were a dream last night #kunalkomillimukhti."

WHO IS KUNAL THAKUR

Kunal Thakur is an actor and he was as recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster pan-India film Animal. The actor played Rashmika Mandanna's fiance. The film, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been making waves at the Box Office and has collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide.



MUKTI MOHAN

Mukti Mohan is an actor and a dancer. Her sister Shakti Mohan is also a popular dancer in the entertainment industry. Mukti is known for featuring in reality shows like 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Nach Baliye', 'Fear Factor' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6'.

Mukti has also been a part of special songs in films such as 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Daruvu', 'Hate Story', 'Muran' and 'Kaanchi'.