Mumbai actress Kavya Thapar arrested for driving under the influence, injuring person

New Delhi: Actress Kavya Thapar who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films was arrested on Friday (Feb 18) and sent to judicial custody after she allegedly engaged in a scuffle and used abusive language with police after she hit her car and injured a person under the influence of alcohol.

ANI tweeted the news this afternoon, stating: "Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested & sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning: Juhu Police."

Check out their tweet:

Maharashtra | Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested & sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning: Juhu Police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

For the unversed, Kavya Thapar hails from Mumbai and made her acting debut in the Hindi short film 'Tatkal'. Later, she also featured in ads for popular brands such as Patanjali, MakeMyTrip and Kohinoor.

Kavya has delved into the regional film industry as well. She did her first Telugu film in 2018; it was titled Ee Maaya Peremito. Then in 2019, her Tamil film Market Raja MBBS came out. According to reports, she is currently working on a project with Vijay Antony.