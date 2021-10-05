हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCB

Mumbai cruise drug raid: 4 more persons arrested, sent to NCB custody till October 11

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

Mumbai cruise drug raid: 4 more persons arrested, sent to NCB custody till October 11
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday (October 5) sent Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 11.

All four accused were arrested earlier today in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NCBnarcoticsAryan KhanAryan Khan drug caseMunmun Dhamecha
Next
Story

Angad Bedi 'steals' a kiss from wife Neha Dhupia at hospital, shares photo

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Source: Discussion on 6 names for the Punjab Congress President's post, Sidhu's resignation can be accepted