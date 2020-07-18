हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar urges Rekha to get tested for coronavirus COVID-19, updates on Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan health

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar urges Rekha to get tested for coronavirus COVID-19, updates on Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan health
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar updated about Bachchans' health.

She told Zee News that Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan's health is stable at present. On July 19, it will be 7 days since they were admitted and diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per BMC protocol, Nanavati Hospital will decide upon the next date for Bachchans' swab test. Meanwhile, last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya, who was in home quarantine showed mild symptoms and were rushed to Nanavati hospital. 

Aishwarya complained of slight fever and cough. 

Reportedly, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan might undergo next swab test after 10 days which means in the coming Wednesday or Thursday. 

Kishori Pednekar also urged veteran actress Rekha to undergo a swab test for coronavirus. She maintained, "whether there are any symptoms or not, it is important to undergo a swab test for her as age is an important factor in this and she can't escape it. Rekha must undergo the test for her fans and well-wishers."

A few days back, Rekha's security guard, two house helps were found to be coronavirus positive. 

 

 

