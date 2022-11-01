topStories
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Mumbai meri Jaan: Priyanka Chopra mobbed at Mumbai Airport; 'jetlagged' actress watches Koffee With Karan, eats Cheetos- PICS

Priyanka was mobbed by fans and paps at the airport, she flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of T-2. Chopra waved at the paparazzi and greeted them with a big smile on her face. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Priyanka is back in India after three years! The actress herself cannot keep calm as she is extremely happy and excited to be back. Bollywood's only 'Desi Girl' landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and fans are going nuts. 

Priyanka was mobbed by fans and paps at the airport, she flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of T-2. Chopra waved at the paparazzi and greeted them with a big smile on her face. The actress donned a comfy and stylish blue co-ord set and paired them with uber-cool white sneakers.

Later, the global star shared a series of Instagram stories on the way and from her Mumbai home wherein she revealed that she was bingeing on lots of Cheetos and Koffee With Karan because she was 'jetlagged.'

Priyanka is back in India almost after three years. It is her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas so this one is extra special.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' with Keanu Reeves. Priyanka has 'Text For You', 'Citadel', 'Jee Le Zaraa', 'It's All Coming Back to Me' and 'Ending Things' in her pipeline.

