Mumbai nightclub raid: Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan - What stars said after the incident

New Delhi: Mumbai Police on Monday conducted a late-night raid at Dragonfly club which is usually frequented by celebrities. Many big names such as Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan were present at the club at the time police reached the spot.

Soon after the news broke, celebrities whose names flashed in the media, released their official statement. Here's what the stars said:

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s management team said: “Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night.”

"Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well."

Suresh Raina’s management team even gave a reason as to why the cricketer was present at the club during the raid.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well,” they explained.

The police registered the case under section 188 of IPC and action has been taken against 34 peoples who were present at that time inside the club. The raid was conducted and a case registered as the nightclub was open beyond the permissible time limit amid pandemic, and not following COVID-19 norms such as social distancing reportedly.