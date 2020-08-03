Mumbai no longer safe to live: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New Delhi: The Mumbai police has been at the receiving end of public wrath on social media over handling of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Backing public sentiment, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has tweeted on the same.

Amruta Fadnavis tweeted: The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian

Netizens have been trolling Mumbai police over the irregularities found in handling both Sushant and his former manager Disha Salian's mysterious death. The latter allegedly fell down top a high rise apartment window in Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.

Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.