Mumbai Police asks Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Sandip Ssingh to record statement in actor's death case

New Delhi: Film producer Sandip Ssingh, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been asked to record his statement in the actor's suicide case by the Mumbai Police. Sandip has been asked to reach Bandra police station by 2 pm on Thursday.
As of now, statements of 23 people, including his family members, PR manager, staff and close friend Rhea Chakraborty, have been recorded.
Sushant died at the age of 34 in Mumbai on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.
On Thursday, the final postmortem report ruled out foul play in Sushant's suicide. The report confirmed Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging. There are no signs of strangulation and nothing has been found from his nail samples too.
However, the Mumbai Police now awaits viscera report and has written a letter to DG Forensics over the same.
Sandip is an old friend of Sushant and was by his family's side when the incident happened. He also shared a great bond with Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.
After his death, he shared an emotional note for the late star and in a separate Instagram post, he recalled the days he spent with Sushant and Ankita.
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
On Sunday, he shared a poster of his directorial debut - 'Vande Bharatam' - and said that the film will be a tribute to Sushant. He shared the first poster of the film and complimented it with a long note in memory of Sushant.