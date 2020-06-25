Mumbai Police asks Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Sandip Ssingh to record statement in actor's death case

New Delhi: Film producer Sandip Ssingh, who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been asked to record his statement in the actor's suicide case by the Mumbai Police. Sandip has been asked to reach Bandra police station by 2 pm on Thursday.

As of now, statements of 23 people, including his family members, PR manager, staff and close friend Rhea Chakraborty, have been recorded.

Sushant died at the age of 34 in Mumbai on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.

On Thursday, the final postmortem report ruled out foul play in Sushant's suicide. The report confirmed Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging. There are no signs of strangulation and nothing has been found from his nail samples too.

However, the Mumbai Police now awaits viscera report and has written a letter to DG Forensics over the same.

Sandip is an old friend of Sushant and was by his family's side when the incident happened. He also shared a great bond with Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

After his death, he shared an emotional note for the late star and in a separate Instagram post, he recalled the days he spent with Sushant and Ankita.

On Sunday, he shared a poster of his directorial debut - 'Vande Bharatam' - and said that the film will be a tribute to Sushant. He shared the first poster of the film and complimented it with a long note in memory of Sushant.