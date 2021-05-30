हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bollywood

Mumbai police books Bollywood photographer over rape charges

A 28-year-old model lodged a rape case against a famous Bollywood photographer at Mumbai's Bandra police station.

Mumbai police books Bollywood photographer over rape charges
File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police registered a case against a famous Bollywood photographer for allegedly raping a model.

On Wednesday (May 26), the 28-year-old model lodged a rape case against a famous Bollywood photographer and molestation cases against 8 others at Mumbai's Bandra police station.

The police have registered the case under sections 376 and 354 of the IPC on the basis of the model`s statement and have started further investigation into the matter.

However, no arrests have been made in the case so far. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BollywoodRape caseMumbai Policemolestation caseIndian modelBollywood photographer
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard arrested over alleged ‘rape charges’

Must Watch

PT23M31S

Coronavirus Update: Is Delhi ready for the third wave of COVID-19?