Mumbai police books Bollywood photographer over rape charges

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police registered a case against a famous Bollywood photographer for allegedly raping a model.

On Wednesday (May 26), the 28-year-old model lodged a rape case against a famous Bollywood photographer and molestation cases against 8 others at Mumbai's Bandra police station.

The police have registered the case under sections 376 and 354 of the IPC on the basis of the model`s statement and have started further investigation into the matter.

However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.