New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The SIT will be led by Rajiv Jain, the Additional Commissioner of Police, while Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal will supervise it and Senior Police Inspector Chimaji Adhav will investigate the case.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

In December last year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to probe Salian's death.

In October of this year, BJP leader Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case, demanding that his father and senior Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray address the matter."Today Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing workers at Shivaji Park.

Sanjay Raut says it is the day to speak the truth. So will Uddhav Thackeray, in today's address, speak the truth about his son Aaditya Thackeray's involvement in the Disha Salian murder case? Weren't drugs used in the party held before the death of Disha Salian?" Nitesh Rane said earlier.

Mumbai police had registered an accidental death case in the matter.