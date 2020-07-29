Mumbai police investigate three of Sushant Singh Rajput's companies headed by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother

New Delhi: The death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a new turn after late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide.

The FIR was lodged in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306. A four-member police team has been constituted to probe the case which flew to Mumbai to carry out an investigation along with the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police sources maintain that the viscera report rules out foul play in Sushant's death. Although other reports are yet to come. The post-mortem report also confirms the cause of death as suffocation.

"We recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and sister. However, neither to them took Rhea Chakraborty's name during questioning. In fact, when the actor's father and brother-in-law met Joint Commissioner, Law and Order, even then they did not mention Rhea's name. On Tuesday, we got to know about the FIR lodged by KK Singh and the arrival of a four-member police team from Bihar. We are investigating three of Sushant Singh Rajput's companies where Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were directors. However, we don't want to come to any conclusion due to media pressure", said the source.