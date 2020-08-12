Mumbai Police never gave clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty, she is still a suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sources

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police sources on Wednesday said that actress Rhea Chakraborty was never given a clean chit in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and she still continues to be a suspect. Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend, has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's father KK Singh in an FIR lodged by him in Patna.

Meanwhile, sources also said that Rhea's call details reveal she had dialed Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, twice and he also called her back twice. Rhea even received a text from the cop which had an email id. She was asked to share all the information she has on that id. Rhea, indeed, sent a mail on the particular id, but the context of the mail is not known and a probe is on.

The Mumbai Police was investigating Sushant's death case and also questioned several people, including his Rhea, family, friends, and a few Bollywood personalities. However, after the Patna FIR, the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation. Later, after the Bihar government's recommendation, the CBI took over the probe.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

The Enforcement Directorate has also recorded the statements of Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh.