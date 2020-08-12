हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai Police never gave clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty, she is still a suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sources

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, has been accused of abetment to suicide by his father in an FIR lodged by him in Patna. 

Mumbai Police never gave clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty, she is still a suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sources
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police sources on Wednesday said that actress Rhea Chakraborty was never given a clean chit in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and she still continues to be a suspect. Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend, has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's father KK Singh in an FIR lodged by him in Patna. 

Meanwhile, sources also said that Rhea's call details reveal she had dialed Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, twice and he also called her back twice. Rhea even received a text from the cop which had an email id. She was asked to share all the information she has on that id. Rhea, indeed, sent a mail on the particular id, but the context of the mail is not known and a probe is on. 

The Mumbai Police was investigating Sushant's death case and also questioned several people, including his Rhea, family, friends, and a few Bollywood personalities. However, after the Patna FIR, the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation. Later, after the Bihar government's recommendation, the CBI took over the probe.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. 

The Enforcement Directorate has also recorded the statements of Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh.

Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caserhea sushant
Next
Story

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat battles chronic liver disease, condition critical but stable
  • 23,29,638Confirmed
  • 46,091Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M36S

sit team investigate in sudiksha bhati case