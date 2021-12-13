हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police registers FIR against organisers of AP Dhillon's concert over violation of COVID-19 norms

A day after 'Brown Munde' fame AP Dhillon hit the stage in Mumbai, police registered an FIR against the concert's organisers for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against organisers of AP Dhillon&#039;s concert over violation of COVID-19 norms
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A day after 'Brown Munde' fame AP Dhillon hit the stage in Mumbai, police registered an FIR against the concert's organisers for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

The concert was held at Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx on Sunday. Many celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among several others had attended the crowded gig.

 

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi were also spotted at the music show.

 

Due to the rise in Omicron cases, large gatherings are currently banned in the city. However, thousands were found partying without masks and following any social distancing at the Canadian singer's live concert.

 

