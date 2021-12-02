हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police uses Ranveer Singh's '83' dialogue for COVID-19 protocols

The Mumbai Police handle took dialogue from Ranveer's upcoming movie '83'. The movie, based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev.

Mumbai Police uses Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;83&#039; dialogue for COVID-19 protocols
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference yet again to create awareness about Covid protocols.

After using references from 'Stree' and 'Main Hoon Na', the Mumbai Police account used a scene from the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial to talk about the importance of wearing masks at all times.

The Mumbai Police handle took dialogue from Ranveer's upcoming movie '83'. The movie, based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev.

The department used one of the lines from the trailer to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols.

The dialogue was: "He doesn't know defence", the police wrote in their post: "When you don't wear your mask in spite of '83' million reminders."

The post currently has 11,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for their funny and quirky references on social matters.

'83' is slated to release on December 24.

 

