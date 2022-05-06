New Delhi: Iconic veteran actor Mumtaz gave Bollywood a few of the best films and most charismatic performances and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans of Hindi cinema. The actress recently revealed that she had been hospitalised a while ago and was admitted in the facility for a week. In an interview, she said that she suffered from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis, and due to facing a sudden attack of diarrhea she had to head to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

She told Etimes, "I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis both. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication."

Speaking about the same, she also told the publication that she suffered from additional issues at the hospital because of her delicate skin as well.

"My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on a drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago," she said.

The 74-year-old Mumtaz appeared as a child artist in 1958 release Sone Ki Chidiya. She then starred in movies like 'Stree' and 'Vallah Kya Baat Hai', Sehra, Rustom Sohrab, Mujhe Jeene Do, Gehra Daag, Faulad, Mere Sanam, Daku Mangal Singh, Ram Aur Shyam, Patthar Ke Sanam, Hamraaz, CID 909, Do Raaste, Bandhan, Apna Khoon Apna Dushman, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Pardesi, Khilona, Humjoli, Maa Aur Mamta, Roti, Khilona, Aandhiyan and many others.

She got married to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. The couple has two daughters Natasha, who is married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan and Tanya Madhvani.