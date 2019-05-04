Mumtaz's daughter quashes death rumours, says former actress healthy and beautiful

New Delhi: Veteran actress Mumtaz's daughter Tanya Madhvani took to social media yet again to quash the rumours of her mother's death.

Taking to Instagram, Tanya Madhvani shared a video and wrote, "So exhausting another rumor of my mother’s death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well ! It’s all rubbish."

"Hi, this is just a post to say that my mother is fine. She is in London. Komal Nahta has started some rumours and do not listen to them. She's sending her love and kiss to you all," Tanya says in the video.

The 70-year old actress lives in London with her family. The actress is known for her films such as 'Mela', 'Apradh', 'Nagin', 'Brahmachari', 'Ram Aur Shyam', 'Do Raste' and 'Khilona'.