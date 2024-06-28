Munjya Surpasses Rs 100 Cr In India, Mona Singh Celebrates With Family In Turkey

New Delhi: Mona Singh's acting brilliance has captivated audiences over the years. She made her mark in cinemas with her memorable role as the caring sister in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'.

Her portrayal left a lasting impression, making her character unforgettable and resonating with audiences through every emotion she portrayed. Time and Again we have seen a lot of exquisite performances of Mona Singh through notable projects like 'Kalapaani', 'Made in Heaven' and many others.

Recently the actress has added a lot of depth to the script in Munjya and has brought that fun element to the movie. Her portrayal as 'Pammi' is one of the most fun characters.

As Munjya has already crossed the 100 crore club in India, Mona Singh is all excited with joy. She is seen celebrating with her family in Turkey with a moment of cake cutting.

The celebration has to be quite evident as low-budget films like 'Munjya' are roaring high on success and Mona Singh has nailed her part with this horror comedy.

Mona's portrayal as Pammi in 'Munjya' has been instrumental in enhancing the film's appeal.

Moreover, On the work front, Mona Singh is all set to entertain us with her upcoming projects namely 'Ma Kusum' 'Pan Parda Zarda' and one unannounced project with Aryan Khan's debutorial.