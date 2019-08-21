Munna Bhai-Circuit reunite for Flipkart campaign

Mumbai: In its latest campaign around 'SuperCoins -- the integrated rewards ecosystem -- Flipkart has reunited the iconic filmy duo Munna Bhai and Circuit from the 'Munna Bhai' film franchise.

The integrated rewards ecosystem is extended across more than 100 partner brands of Flipkart, including Ola, OYO, UrbanClap, PhonePe and MakeMyTrip.

Featuring the famous kidults, Flipkart is bringing back the chemistry between the golden hearted "Bhai" and his loyal sidekick, to educate consumers about Flipkart SuperCoins in an affable, hilarious and iconic way.

Speaking about the new campaign, Vikas Gupta, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Flipkart, said: "The legendary duo of Munna Bhai and Circuit still hold a very strong connect with the audience and are fondly remembered for their impeccable comic timing and camaraderie.

"Over the years, Flipkart kidults have made a mark and are now widely recognized for their wit and unique sense of humor.

"To launch our latest campaign for `Supercoins`, it was the perfect opportunity for us to bring back two of India`s most loved characters through the world of kidults.

"Iconic scenes from the movie have been recreated meticulously to deliver our messaging in the most memorable manner."