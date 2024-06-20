New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is winning hearts with its tremendous positive word of mouth and rave reviews. Audiences and critics alike are raving about the extraordinary story and Kartik Aaryan's brilliant performance as Murlikant Petkar in the film. As 'Chandu Champion' continues to captivate viewers, praise is pouring in from fans and renowned personalities across various fields.

The real champion, Murlikant Petkar, has also expressed his admiration and love for the film.

Murlikant Petkar took to his social media handle and wrote

'The entire movie project would not have been possible without Kabir Khan's vision and

leadership. His dedication to bringing this story to life was exceptional, and I am deeply grateful for his efforts.

When shooting the film, it was truly inspiring to witness Kartik Aaryan's immense dedication and hard work. His commitment to bringing authenticity to every scene was evident, especially during the swimming pool sequences.

Thank you for your incredible contributions.

Shree Murlikant Rajaram Petkar

Padmashree Awardee

India's 1st Paralympic Gold Medalist Swimmer'

Have A Look At The Post:

Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' was released on June 14, 2024. It is set to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.