Music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi dies at 92; PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and others pay tributes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor and many other politicians and Bollywood stars mourned the death of music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi or popularly known as Khayyam.

Khayyam breathed his last on Monday night at a hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illnesses. He was 92.

The legendary composer is being remembered for his music in films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan'.

Expressing his condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, "India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening."

Lata Mangeshkar wrote that Khayyam was a great musician with a kind heart. She said that an era of music ended with his demise.

"Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakti. Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (A great musician with a kind heart, Khayyam sahab isn't with us anymore. I am saddened to hear this, I can't put it in words. With Khayyam sahab, an era of music has ended. I offer my tribute to him," she wrote in a series of tweets.

Mangeshkar added that Khayyam uses to consider her as his younger sister and how she loved working with the 'perfectionist'.

Khayyam sahab mujhe apni choti behen maante the. Wo mere liye apni khas pasand ke gaane banaate the.Unke saath kaam karte waqt bahut accha lagta tha aur thoda darr bhi lagta tha kyo ki wo bade perfectionist the.Unki shayari ki samajh bahut kamaal thi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Isiliye Meer Taqi Meer jaise mahan shayar ki shayari unhone filmon mein laayi. Dikhayi diye yun,jaisi khubsoorat ghazal ho ya apne aap raaton mein jaise geet ,Khaiyyam sahab ka sangeet hamesha dil ko choo jaata tha.Raag Pahadi unka pasandida raag tha. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Aisi na jaane kitni baatein yaad aarahi hai, wo gaane wo recordings yaad aarahi hain.Aisa sangeetkar shayad phir kabhi na hoga. Main unko aur unke sangeet ko vandan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

"A legend in music.. a soft spoken amiable soul.. one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine.. passes away.. KHAYYAM sahib.. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced.. prayers condolence," is how Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late composer.

Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away. He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough 'Voh subah kabhi to aayegi.'"

Rishi Kapoor posted, "RIP. Khayyam sahab."

Khayyam was a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. The funeral will be held on Tuesday.