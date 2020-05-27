हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prabodh Chakraborty

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty's father dies

Prabodh Chakraborty's last rites were reportedly performed on Sunday in Maharashtra's Amboli, in the presence of close family members.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty&#039;s father dies
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Noted music composer Pritam Chakraborty's father Prabodh Chakraborty passed away on Sunday. He was 86, battling Parkinson and Alzheimer, and was in hospital since the last two years.

"Pritam, his mother and sister were with Prabodh Chakraborty in the hospital till the end. He was suffering from Parkinson and Alzheimer," informed a source to Mumbai Mirror.

His last rites were reportedly performed on Sunday in Maharashtra's Amboli, in the presence of close family members.

On the work front, Pritam has big-ticket Bollywood movies like Kabir Khan's "83" and Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra" coming up.

 

Tags:
Prabodh ChakrabortyPritam Chakraborty's fatherPritamPrabodh Chakraborty deadBollywoodParkinsonsAlzheimer
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana on Taapsee Pannu: Our sense of humour, script are similar
  • 1,51,767Confirmed
  • 4,337Deaths

Full coverage

  • 56,37,991Confirmed
  • 3,52,117Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Locust attack raises fear among farmers