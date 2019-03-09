Musical fountain, dance show key highlight of Akash Ambani- Shloka Mehta wedding festivities

Mumbai: A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

It will integrate colourful movements of the water fountain to a dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain -- signifying a symmetry between water, earth and sky, a source in the know told IANS.

The presentation on March 10 -- a day after Akash and Shloka's wedding -- will see a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and international artistes.

It will be held at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, a gateway to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

Akash's mother Nita Ambani recently held an inaugural function for nearly 2,000 underprivileged children from various city-based NGOs, and the musical fountain was showcased.