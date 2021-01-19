My building partly runs on solar energy, and we’re hoping to run entirely on alternate energy power: Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi runs an online and offline advocacy initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

“Your lifestyle needs to change. The idea is to be conscious every time I spend natural resources. So, we don't use any plastic bottles. My building partly runs on solar energy and we’re hoping to turn our entire building to run on alternate energy power. You know how has all this happened? All this has happened because I have been hammering these conversations into my ecosystem for the last few years. So today, I have everybody composting in my building too. Everybody is segregating the garbage at source. It brings me happiness to see how we are contributing towards recycling and adapting a more conscious way of living,” said Bhumi Pednekar.

The versatile actress also has built a small sustainable garden with her mother on the private terrace of their home. Bhumi has also recently teamed up with global advocacy platform Count Us In as their India ambassador and has also tied up with BBC Earth to find the future climate warriors of the country.