NewsLifestylePeople
FARHAN AKHTAR

My checked mate: Farhan Akhtar shares cosy PIC with wife Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar drops a new picture with wife Shibani Dandekar from their trip. The couple can be seen sharing a warm, cosy hug in the picture.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 03:32 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

My checked mate: Farhan Akhtar shares cosy PIC with wife Shibani Dandekar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday, dropped a cute picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar from their recent trip. Taking to Instagram, the 'Rock On' actor shared a picture on stories which he captioned, "My Checked Mate," followed by a red heart emoticon.  

In the picture, Shibani could be seen giving a warm hug to her husband Farhan. The 'Luck By Chance' actor could be seen donning an all-black outfit. He opted for a long black hoodie paired up with matching track pants. Shibani, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a dark brown checked Kashmiri pheran.

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan`s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.  

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. 'Ms Marvel' received positive feedback from the netizens. He will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?