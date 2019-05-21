My daughter my only focus right now: Khloe Kardashian

Los Angeles: After a split from basketball player Tristan Thompson, reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says she is devoting her entire time to her daughter True Thompson.

In one of the episodes of the podcast "Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser", Khloe spoke about her life after break-up and why she is not interested in dating anybody as of now, reports eonline.com.

"I'm not on anything (dating app). I don't care to be. I'm so in love with my daughter True Thompson and being with her and enjoying every minute.

"I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party... It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, heavenly place. But, I know that she's gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do," she said.

Khloe said she is busy working, including on her mind, body and soul.

"I'm just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don't want to," she added.