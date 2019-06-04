close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raftaar

My dreams have become bigger now: Raftaar

Raftaar had participated earlier in "DID Doubles".

My dreams have become bigger now: Raftaar
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular rapper and music composer Raftaar, who is gearing up to judge Season 7 of dance based reality show "Dance India Dance", says his dreams have become bigger.

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself sitting besides co-judges Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bosco Martis.

"Bosco Martis Sir and Kareena Kapoor ma'am, thank you for making me feel comfortable enough to sit next to you. My dreams have become bigger now. Can't wait to hear about your experiences and the lessons that will come along with them. I am honoured. Shukriya."

Raftaar had participated earlier in "DID Doubles".

The rapper is known for songs like "Dhup chik", "Go pagal", "Tu mera bhai nahi hai", "Toh dishoom", "Swag Mera Desi" and the remix of Haseeno ka deewana".

The new season of "Dance India Dance" will go on air in July on ZEE TV.

 

 

 

Tags:
RaftaarDance India DanceMusicrapper
Next
Story

Fans in China very keen on Indian films: Yami Gautam

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital