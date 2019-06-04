My dreams have become bigger now: Raftaar

Mumbai: Popular rapper and music composer Raftaar, who is gearing up to judge Season 7 of dance based reality show "Dance India Dance", says his dreams have become bigger.

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself sitting besides co-judges Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bosco Martis.

"Bosco Martis Sir and Kareena Kapoor ma'am, thank you for making me feel comfortable enough to sit next to you. My dreams have become bigger now. Can't wait to hear about your experiences and the lessons that will come along with them. I am honoured. Shukriya."

Raftaar had participated earlier in "DID Doubles".

The rapper is known for songs like "Dhup chik", "Go pagal", "Tu mera bhai nahi hai", "Toh dishoom", "Swag Mera Desi" and the remix of Haseeno ka deewana".

The new season of "Dance India Dance" will go on air in July on ZEE TV.