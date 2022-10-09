My Fashion No Question: Influencer Monu Deori roasts Urfi Javed in most hilarious way, watch

NEW DELHI: Model-actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has come a long way from being a fashion disaster to getting the tag of a fashion 'diva'. She has been continuously stunning her fans with unique outfit ideas for the past one year. Her wardrobe is nothing like ours; clothes made of jute, glass, stones, safety pins, electric wires, photographs, flower petals and sometimes even leaving nothing to imagination.

No wonder, the model has time and again shocked her fans and internet with her bizarre and risque clothing choice. However, little did she imagined that she would be taken by surprised after another influencer from Arunachal Pradesh Monu Deori copied her style and shared a funny video on social media.

The video has gone insanely viral on the internet and is being widely circulated. The video also caught the attention of Urfi Javed who ended up bursting out in laughter after watching it. She commented on the video writing, "I honestly can't. Canttttttttttttt!. Deddddddd."

In September this year, Urfi, who has now changed her name to Uorfi, was seen lashing out at the paps for schooling her over her choice of clothes. A video of her lashing out at the waiting paps has gone viral. She can be seen showing them an audio recording of some media person who commented 'Aaj Dhang ke kapde pehne hai'. A visibly angry Urfi asks who this person is.

The starlet is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.