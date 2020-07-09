हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jagdeep

My father entertained you all for 70 years, pray for his departed soul: Son Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep's death

His burial took place today at Mazgaon Shia Kabristan in the presence of family and close friends. He was 81 and suffered from age-related illness.

My father entertained you all for 70 years, pray for his departed soul: Son Jaaved Jaaferi on Jagdeep's death

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep, best known as Soorma Bhopali of 'Sholay' left this world for his heavenly abode on July 8, 2020, Wednesday night at 8.30 pm. His burial took place today at Mazgaon Shia Kabristan in the presence of family and close friends. He was 81 and suffered from age-related illness.

After Jagdeep was laid to rest, actor son Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri along with former's son Meezan addressed the media. Jaaved thanked fans for showering immense love and support in this hour of grief. He apologised for not being able to reply to messages of various well-wishers. 

An emotional Jaaved said, "My father entertained you all for 70 long years, please do pray for him."

Actor-host Naved too thanked everyone for their support. 

Several celebrities and fans flooded the internet for extending their condolences at legendary actor-comedian Jagdeep's death. 

 

