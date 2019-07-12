My first attempt at acting was a disaster: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he first attempted acting in class five, but it turned out to be a disaster.

Anupam took to Twitter, where he posted a video and shared that his class teacher wanted him to essay the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. He talked about how the school's play took a hilarious turn.

"My first attempt at acting was a disaster. In the fifth standard school play my co-actor being stronger than me threw me in the audience. Back then in Shimla these were excitement we lived for," Anupam captioned the video.

Anupam was last seen onscreen in "One Day: Justice Delivered", an action thriller film directed by Ashok Nanda. The film also starred Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.