close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

My first attempt at acting was a disaster: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher took to Twitter, where he posted a video and shared that his class teacher wanted him to essay the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. He talked about how the school's play took a hilarious turn.

My first attempt at acting was a disaster: Anupam Kher
File photo

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he first attempted acting in class five, but it turned out to be a disaster.

Anupam took to Twitter, where he posted a video and shared that his class teacher wanted him to essay the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. He talked about how the school's play took a hilarious turn. 

"My first attempt at acting was a disaster. In the fifth standard school play my co-actor being stronger than me threw me in the audience. Back then in Shimla these were excitement we lived for," Anupam captioned the video. 

Anupam was last seen onscreen in "One Day: Justice Delivered", an action thriller film directed by Ashok Nanda. The film also starred Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. 

Tags:
Anupam KherAnupam Kher films
Next
Story

Inside Sushmita Sen's dinner date with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and kids

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa