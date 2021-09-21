हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

My fitness journey has changed the way people look at me: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun will have some exciting new announcements as he ventures into the food and fitness space. 

My fitness journey has changed the way people look at me: Arjun Kapoor
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has battled obesity and gone through a physical transformation, says his fitness journey has changed the way people look at him and that the film offers coming to him have also changed. Arjun said, "People have been kind enough to notice my transformation. My fitness journey has not only changed the way I look at food, nutrition and fitness but it has also changed the way people look at me. The opportunities and offers coming to me have also changed."

Arjun will have some exciting new announcements as he ventures into the food and fitness space. The actor added, "I have definitely initiated multiple conversations to explore myself in the food and nutrition space and I'm excited for some of the things that will materialise soon. I will be in a position to share more concrete details in the days to come.

Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his next 'Ek Villain 2', says he wants to be a part of ventures that are "aiming to revolutionise the fitness space."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEk Villain 2arjun kapoor film
Next
Story

I have declined Rajya Sabha seats twice, will shout from rooftops when I am ready for politics : Sonu Sood after tax evasion allegations

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Kartik Aaryan wanders the way, the police asks for a selfie ahead of helping