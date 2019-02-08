हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

My mood dictates my wardrobe: Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is appreciated by his fans for his fashion sense, says his choice of clothing is driven by his mood.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is appreciated by his fans for his fashion sense, says his choice of clothing is driven by his mood.

Talking about his fashion, Shahid told media, "My mood dictates my wardrobe. I hope I have evolved in my fashion from when I started. Initially, I made all possible mistakes in fashion and when you do that, you can do nothing but get it right."

"Eventually, being fashionable is about being comfortable with who you are. With time I learn to express myself as who I am, and I wear clothes depending on my mood. I carry it with confidence," he added.

The "Padmaavat" actor walked the ramp on Thursday alongside Vani Kapoor for launching the spring-summer collection of Marks & Spencer.

