'My Name Is Khan' changed my life: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says he learnt a lot from the film "My Name Is Khan", which has clocked nine years since its release.

Varun started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director to Karan Johar on "My Name Is Khan" in 2010. Two years later, he made his acting debut with "Student of the Year", helmed by the filmmaker.

The "Badlapur" star tweeted a photograph from the sets of "My Name Is Khan" and wrote: "Nine years of 'My Name Is Khan', a film I learnt so much on. It practically changed my life."

Karan shared a still from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer and captioned: "Nine years of 'My Name Is Khan'... I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story... thank you for creating it Shibani... and thank you SRK for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly."

He added: "Thank you Kajol for your eyes... your silences and more."

The film revolves around a character named Rizvan Khan, who embarks on a journey to meet the US president and attempts to change people's perception about his religion.