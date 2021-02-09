हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Somy Ali

My only goal was to marry Salman Khan: Former actress and rumoured girlfriend Somy Ali on moving to Mumbai at 16

Somy Ali is now an activist, working for women rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for the society. The former actress moved to Mumbai at the tender age of 16.

My only goal was to marry Salman Khan: Former actress and rumoured girlfriend Somy Ali on moving to Mumbai at 16
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former actress and now activist Somy Ali, who moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 in her pursuit to follow her heart and marry superstar Salman Khan in her recent interview has opened up on her life journey. 

Somy Ali told Bombay Times that after watching Maine Pyar Kiya in 1991, all she wanted was to marry Salman. "It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. That night, I had a dream that I have to go marry Salman because he is going to be my saviour. Since she wouldn’t relent, I called my dad. Of course, I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India."

"I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them. I also told him that my biggest dream is to see the Taj Mahal, which I must admit, I haven’t seen to this day (laughs!). I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this “struggling actor”, who was staying at a plush hotel", she quipped. 

Opening up more on her initial days in Bollywood, Somy Ali added, "I was every director’s nightmare and refused to go for rehearsals. I was different from others. I was too Americanised and too much of a tomboy. I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman."
 
However, the former actress also shared her trauma which she bore during her childhood. "I grew up in a home in Pakistan, where I witnessed domestic violence. I have no qualms about admitting that a house help sexually abused me from the age of five to nine. Then, when I moved to the US at 11, I was a victim of rape, and later, domestic violence, too. For me, it was like taking all the bad that I had endured and building something good out of it, in the form of this organisation. See, you can be sorry for yourself, or make sure that whatever happened to you doesn’t happen to others."

Somy Ali is now an activist, working for women rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for the society. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Somy AliSalman Khansomy ali boyfriendSalman Khan girlfriendsomy ali marriage
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi strikes killer pose, looks magnificent in a red saree, shares video from photoshoot

  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Exclusive on Uttarakhand Tragedy: Tapovan Tunnel से Zee News Ground Report