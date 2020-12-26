हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Roy

My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely: Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy has been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke in the end of November while shooting for the upcoming film "LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil". 

Mumbai: Ailing Bollywood actor Rahul Roy shared on Christmas Day that the only wish he wants Santa to grant him this year is that he recover completely and get back to normal life.

Rahul Roy shared a throwback photograph with his mother, and present-day photographs from the hospital where he is currently admitted to, along with a photo of his Canada-based twin brother Rohit Roy. In the photo, the actor poses wearing a Santa Claus cap and stands beside his sister Pia.

"Merry Christmas to all my fans. Becoming a Santa from the hospital, along with my Mom, Brother Rohit, sister @priyankaroy_pia and brother in law @romeersen. My wish for this year from Santa would be that I recover completely and get back to shoot soon, and the world gets back to normal too. Love you all," Rahul Roy wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Rahul Roy has been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke in the end of November while shooting for the upcoming film "LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil". He was flown to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and later shifted to a Mira Road hospital on December 8, where he is undergoing speech therapy, physiotherapy and other treatments.

Recently, Roy underwent angiography of the brain and the heart.

 

