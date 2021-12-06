Naagin 4 actor Sayantani Ghosh marries Anugrah Tiwari in an intimate ceremony: Photos

New Delhi: TV actress Sayantani Ghosh got hitched to long time beau Anugrah Tiwari in an intimate ceremony in her hometown Kolkata. The ‘Naagin 4’ actress opted for a traditional red banarasi saree and gold jewellery for her D-Day and her partner wore a dhoti with an embroidered kurta. Sharing her first photos after getting married, Sayantani wrote on Instagram, “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs.” with a loved-up and red heart emoji.

Check out her post:

Earlier, the actress shared photos from her engagement ceremony for which she opted for a red saree with gold blouse. The saree had originally belonged to her grandmother. Sharing a long emotional note with the photos, Sayantani wrote, “The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that i’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night! Thank you @parama_g for helping me with styling the blouse so last min”.

Sayantani Ghosh has been part of popular shows such as ‘Kumkum: Pyaara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Naagin 4’, ‘Naamkarann’ among various others. The actress was also a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 6.