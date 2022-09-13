Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash was brutally body-shamed at school, recalls being called 'a hanger'!

NewsLifestylePeople
New Delhi: Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash has a massive fan following today. As a lead face in Naagin 6, she has won a million fans over and more so after winning Bigg Boss 15. In her recent interview with iDiva, she opened on being brutally body-shamed during her younger days. "I used to be extremely skinny in school like people used to call me a hanger, " she quipped.

She recalled how during her school days Tejasswi was bodyshamed. "In school I was extra skinny. So a lot of people, when we used to be on the ground playing and if it was windy, people used to be like, ‘Hey, paanch rupaye ka coin apne pocket mein daal varna udd jayegi."

"Listen, your body is ever-changing, especially if you’re a woman… There are so many times that we have our hormonal imbalances. So, if you’re skinny once, you never know, it’s not going to stay forever. I don’t think you should be bothered. I feel like if you’re skinny shamed, you shouldn’t be affected because that’s you," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tejasswi reflected on the fact that people should be compassionate and not ridicule others. "Always be extremely comfortable breathing in your skin. I think every individual looks different, and actually, everything about another person’s body should be normal. Like, I’m not going to point out at a certain thing like ‘Hey being chubby should be normalised,’ or ‘Hey being skinny should be normalised.’ No, like everything should be normal. It’s another human for God’s sake. Just accept and normalise absolutely everything about that person’s body," said the Naagin 6 actress.

 

