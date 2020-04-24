Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin ups the hotness bar in this scintillating photoshoot

New Delhi: Popular television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who has left her fans in complete awe of her with 'Naagin 4' act decided to create a storm online and posted a photoshoot picture looking drop dead gorgeous. The telly star upped the hotness bar in this black and white click with a captivating gaze in her eyes.

Check out the picture posted by Jasmin:

'Naagin' is a supernatural thriller where serpents form the basic plot. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. This marks Jasmin's first collaboration with the TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Jasmin was first seen in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak which made her a household name. She even participated in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and then went on to star in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Not many know that Jasmin has also featured in a few regional movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively. Vaanam was her maiden Tamil movie which released in 2011.