Naagin actress Karishma Tanna's sultry bold look in a red bikini stuns fans, post goes viral on internet!

New Delhi: Television's popular face Karishma Tanna is a stunner in every sense of the word. The tall and talented Naagin star recently dropped a bomb of a post wearing red hot lingerie. She took to her Instagram and shared her photos.

Karishma Tanna's jaw-dropping photos have left the fans stunned. Take a look here:

On the work front, she was last seen in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Also, she featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

Karishma Tanna swayed the viewers with her act in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. The leggy lass was also seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' and lasted as a finalist.

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Tanna been shared interesting stuff on her social media handles and urging people to practice social distancing like several other celebs.

Karishma Tanna also featured in the adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' hosted by Rohit Shetty and was declared as the winner.