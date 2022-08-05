NEW DELHI: Popular television actres Mouni Roy has always been a step ahead when it comes to making style statements. She is one of those actresses who knows how to shine bright with her talent and exquisite fashion sense. She knows how to steal attention, be it simple athleisure, swimwear or a saree.

The actress, who loves to post photos and videos on social media, has shared a jaw-dropping video of her in a shimmery saree. The 'Naagin' actress looks fashionable as always in the silver kanjivaram saree. The actress, who is known to be experimental when it comes to show her choices in fashion, ditched the blouse and flaunted her bare back in the sare. She is seen oozing hotness in the clip shared on Instagram.

Sharing the video, the Naagin actress wrote, “Had to #bts.” In the clip, the star can be seen posing for the camera as the Kesariya song from the movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva plays in the background.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans started flooding the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Vidya Malvade wrote, "Oh my beauty"

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Bijlani dropped a few fire emojis.

A fan wrote, "You're such a beautiful"

Earlier this year, Mouni tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, who is a businessman in Goa. As per reports, the two dated each other for three years before taking the plunge.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni will play the lead role in Ayan Mukherji’s film 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in crucial roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on September 9, 2022.