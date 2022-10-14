'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy gets romantic kiss from hubby Suraj Nambiar, see PHOTOS

NEW DELHI: Mouni Roy, who became a household name for her role in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Naagin', celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress took to social media and dropped a few glimpses from the festivities, leaving her fans in complete awe.

In the images, Mouni looked extremely beautiful in a golden saree which she teamed with red bangles and statement earrings. She styled her hair in a bun and complemented it with red roses. Suraj, on the other hand, was seen in a white kurta pyjama set, and looked handsome.

In the first image, Suraj is seen giving a peck on Mouni's cheek. In the next, Mouni looks at Suraj's face through a sieve. She captioned the image writing, "My happy place."

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, an entrepreneur, got married this year on January 27 in Goa. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali and South Indian rituals. Her wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, and Rahul from DID fame among others celeb buddies.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International Management at Stanford University.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which will be released on September 9. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.