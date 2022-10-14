NewsLifestylePeople
MOUNI ROY

'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy gets romantic kiss from hubby Suraj Nambiar, see PHOTOS

Check out adorable photos of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their Karwachauth celebration. This is their first Karwachauth as they couple tied the knot in an  intimate ceremony on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Mouni Roy, who became a household name for her role in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Naagin', celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress took to social media and dropped a few glimpses from the festivities, leaving her fans in complete awe.  

In the images, Mouni looked extremely beautiful in a golden saree which she teamed with red bangles and statement earrings. She styled her hair in a bun and complemented it with red roses. Suraj, on the other hand, was seen in a white kurta pyjama set, and looked handsome.

In the first image, Suraj is seen giving a peck on Mouni's cheek. In the next, Mouni looks at Suraj's face through a sieve. She captioned the image writing, "My happy place."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, an entrepreneur, got married this year on January 27 in Goa. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali and South Indian rituals. Her wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, and Rahul from DID fame among others celeb buddies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International Management at Stanford University.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which will be released on September 9. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy photossuraj nambiarSuraj Nambiar picsMouni Roy hot picskarwachauth 2022

