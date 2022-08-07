NEW DELHI: 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy is one of the best dressed celebs and often slays fashion goals like a pro. The actress is an undisputed fahion diva who often manage to woo everyone with her stylist outings. Her chic sense of style enthralls her fans who look upto her for taking fashion cues. The actress recently raised the mercury after she shared a video of her donning a grey kanjivaram saree while ditching her blouse. And now, she is once again hogging attention as she dropped another video of her in a slip lavender maxi dress.

Her outfit came with a plunging neckline and wrap around details at the waist and thigh-high slit. She kept her makeup minimal. The tousled hair and no accessories kept the look classy. Mouni captioned the post as, "Heads a jungle, beautiful & wild." Her fans are all heart and couldn't stop themselves from showering love on her. Television actress Aashka Goradia and dance Lauren Gottlieb also commented on her post.

MOUNI ROY DITCHES HER BLOUSE, DONS KANJIVARAM SAREE: WATCH

On the work front, Mouni will be seen playing the antagonist in sci-fi thriller 'Brahmastra', which is all set to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022. Director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster starring Mouni, introducing her character as 'Junoon'.

Earlier this year, Mouni tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, who is a businessman in Goa. As per reports, the two dated each other for three years before taking the plunge.



