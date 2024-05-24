Advertisement
NIA SHARMA

'Naagin' Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In Red Hot Desi Attire, Flaunts Her Toned Midriff As 'Suhaagan Chudail' - Watch

Nia Sharma Video: The telly actress hogged attention in a bold avatar recently. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2024, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Naagin' Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In Red Hot Desi Attire, Flaunts Her Toned Midriff As 'Suhaagan Chudail' - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Nia Sharma is known for her remarkable roles and super hot avatars both on and off the screen. This time, the popular telly star is all set to feature in a fiction show titled 'Suhaagan Chudail'. Yes, it's time for Naagin to turn into yet another unconventional avatar of a Chudail. A video of hers in that smoking hot avatar was shared on various pap accounts recently.

Nia walked in with a veil covering her face and soon in front of the paps she removed it, unveiling her look. The actress wore a red hot desi attire flaunting her toned midriff. Besides, Nia also posted some amazing photos on her Instagram handle. Take a look here:

The actress was last seen in Naagin 4 and after a brief hiatus is now back to the small screens. She told Hindustan Times, "I also happened to ask myself why I sat for so long when there were offers coming to me left, right and centre. I wasn’t begging for work. I could afford taking this break and to just sit back and relax, and find a project that would suit me. I was okay with this phase, I am not someone who is afraid of fading away."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

"With the amount of work that I have done till now, I sit in a chill space and I take pride in saying that I don’t have to go out and make myself known everyday. It wasn’t my conscious decision, but we are in a volatile field where we wouldn’t know what is going to happen next," Nia said.

Nia made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. 

She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. 

