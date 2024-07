'Naagin' Nia Sharma Steps Out Wearing Black Lipstick, 'Shocked' Netizens Call Her 'Bhootni' - Watch

New Delhi: Television actress Nia Sharma was recently papped wearing a bold black lipstick. The actress was spotted at the sets of her show Laughter Chefs. In the latest video shared by a popular pap Viral Bhayani, Nia was seen flaunting her Spider-Girl look for the upcoming Halloween special episode.

NIA SHARMA TROLLED

Nia stepped out wearing a light pink sharara with a sleeveless kurti. She donned black lips and that's what hogged attention on social media. 'Shocked' netizens commented on Nia's look. Viral Bhayani captioned the video: Spider Girl from india? Halloween comes early for Nia Sharma How do you like her look?

One person wrote: Heroin x chuddel, another user said: Are Nia Aaj real face le kar shooting krne aa gai. One netizen wrote: Zaroor Pen ki ink soot li hogi heroine ne. Another person said: Bhottni.. Jisko ye pasand nhi

LAUGHTER CHEFS SHOW

Laughter Chefs is a cooking reality show which includes stars like Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani, Sudesh Lehri, Reem Sheikh, and Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah as contestants. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh.

NIA SHARMA PLAYS CHUDAIL ON-SCREEN

Nia is currently seen in 'Suhaagan Chudail' in the supernatural drama series. She got back on-screen after a four-year hiatus from daily soaps. She was earlier seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

Nia made her TV debut in Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020.

She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.