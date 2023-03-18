'Naatu Naatu' Fame Ram Charan Desires To Play Virat Kohli In Cricketer's Biopic, Says 'I Look Like Him'

New Delhi: Ram Charan is one such name who needs no introduction, he is currently on cloud nine at the moment as his song 'Naatu Naatu', with Jr NTR from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the recently held 95th Academy Awards. In a recent conversation, the actor revealed that he has the desire to play Virat Kohli in the cricketer's biopic.

Charan recently returned to India from America on Friday morning and received a warm welcome from his fans at the airport. He attended India Today Conclave in the evening where he was asked about a movie role he would love to play. To the question, he replied, "I would like to play anything to do with sports. It's been a long due. Maybe a sports-based film."

The 'RRR' actor was then suggested to do the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's biopic, to which he agreed and said, "Fantastic, he is an inspiring soul. I think given a chance, it will be fantastic as I look like him also."

Earlier, a video of Virat Kohli went viral where he can be seen doing the 'Naatu Naatu' hook step while fielding during the first ODI between India and Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in RC15 opposite Kiara Advani. RC15 is directed by Shankar Shanmugam in his Telugu debut.