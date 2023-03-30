Naatu Naatu Fever! G20 Delegates Shake A Leg On Oscar-Winning Song In Chandigarh- Watch Viral Video

Chandigarh: It’s been more than two weeks since ‘Naatu Naatu’ created history at the Oscars and seems like people still can’t get over the fever of the song. Recently, G20 delegates danced to the beats of the peppy songs on the sidelines of the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India`s G20 presidency.

The meeting began in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The delegates were seen shaking their legs with the local dancers of Chandigarh. They were seen in an absolutely celebratory and jovial mood.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: G20 delegates dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie



The cross-cultural hit `Naatu Naatu` bagged the prestigious Oscar in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for India beating "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged several awards on the global stage. In January, `Naatu Naatu` won the Golden Globes in the `Best Original Song` category. Five days later, `RRR` bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for `Best Foreign Language Film.`

The song was also released in Hindi as `Naacho Naacho`, in Tamil as `Naattu Koothu`, in Kannada as `Halli Naatu` and in Malayalam as `Karinthol`. The song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronization made the song a treat to watch.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR traces the friendship of two Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju.

