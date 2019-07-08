close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shraddha arya

'Nach Baliye' contestant Shraddha Arya working on fitness

The new season of "Nach Baliye" has a twist. It will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together. 

&#039;Nach Baliye&#039; contestant Shraddha Arya working on fitness
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Arya of "Kundali Bhagya" fame is set to participate in season nine of the celebrity dance reality show, "Nach Baliye", which is being produced by superstar Salman Khan. Shraddha says she is paying more attention to fitness now.

"It feels wonderful to be a part of 'Nach Baliye 9'. I am more conscious about my health and fitness regime now. I work out and eat healthy, so that helps me to stretch better as well. Overall, I am paying more attention to fitness," Shraddha said.

Shraddha, however, refused to reveal details about her performance on Nach Baliye 9. "I can't reveal details about my dance performance, but it is going to be an amazing one on a really beautiful song, which I am sure the audience will love," she said. 

The new season of "Nach Baliye" has a twist. It will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together. 

 

Tags:
shraddha aryaNach BaliyeKundali Bhagya
Next
Story

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys time with family

Must Watch

PT6M10S

Deshhit: Omar slams J&K Governor Malik over traffic curbs for Amarnath Yatra