Nafisa Ali’s niece donates plasma after recovering from coronavirus, read her inspiring story here

New Delhi: Actress Nafisa Ali, who is a cancer survivor, has shared the inspiring story of her niece Diya Naidu, who donated plasma after recovering from coronavirus. In a series of Instagram posts, Nafisa has explained to the people the process of donating plasma to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19 and also added that she is very proud of Diya. The veteran actress called her a COVID-19 hero. Diya lives in Bengaluru and donated her plasma recently.

“My darling niece Diya Naidu - I am so grateful to you brave child - a COVID19 warrior (living in Bangalore) has agreed to donate her plasma to help cure other COVID19 serious patients,” she wrote initially.

“The process of donating plasma to treat COVID-19 is not very complex and can be done in just two hours. One of the most discussed methods of treatment of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is plasma therapy, which involves the transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient. The blood of a recovering patient is rich in antibodies produced by the body to fight the virus, which are expected to help the critical patient recover,” Nafisa added.

Diya donated the plasma recently and shared the experience on her Instagram timeline. In a separate post, Nafisa also urged people to read the first-hand account of her COVID-19 story. “It is the need of the hour. Help save lives,” she wrote.

Read it here:

Health warriors have explored convalescent plasma therapy as a preventive measure to fight the novel coronavirus. The therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically infected by the virus.

In India, as of Tuesday morning, coronavirus cases crossed the 29,000-mark with a death toll of 934.